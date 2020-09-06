Juneteenth online schedule announced

45th consecutive festival events include virtual parade, arts and culture, sports and recreation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Organizers of this year's Juneteenth Festival want you to know it's 'on, just online'. Like so many summer events this year, the annual celebration of African heritage, history & culture held every June at MLK Park in Buffalo has fallen victim to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Volunteers have put in countless hours to bring the events to life online instead of in person. It all starts this Thursday, June 11, at 5 PM and continues Saturday and Sunday, June 13 & 14.

Families are encouraged to make their favorite dish and gather around all of their devices to sample everything this year's festival has to offer.