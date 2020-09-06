Juneteenth online schedule announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Organizers of this year's Juneteenth Festival want you to know it's 'on, just online'. Like so many summer events this year, the annual celebration of African heritage, history & culture held every June at MLK Park in Buffalo has fallen victim to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Volunteers have put in countless hours to bring the events to life online instead of in person. It all starts this Thursday, June 11, at 5 PM and continues Saturday and Sunday, June 13 & 14.
Families are encouraged to make their favorite dish and gather around all of their devices to sample everything this year's festival has to offer.
More information about Juneteenth of Buffalo 2020 can be found here.