Camp Good Days hosts night at Transit Drive-In for families

Camp Good Days, a camp for kids and families who's lives have been touched by cancer, recently held an evening at the Transit Drive-In for 51 local families.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Camp Good Days, a camp for kids and families who's lives have been touched by cancer, recently held an evening at the Transit Drive-In for 51 local families.

The camp said that while they've been holding virtual programming, when families are dealing with a recent cancer diagnosis or grieving the loss of a loved one, they crave in-person support.

“So often we say that loneliness is the worst thing for someone who is grieving or struggling,” said Lisa Booz, Camp Good Days Regional Director. “We have been asking what else can we do for our grieving families or those newly-diagnosed with cancer. Navigating the oncology world is scary enough, and now our families are stuck in isolation during a pandemic.”