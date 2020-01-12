FeedMore WNY to hold special mobile food pantry events

Need for food assistance continues to grow due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, the need in the community to make sure everyone has enough to eat continues to grow.

In response to that need, FeedMore WNY has scheduled 16 additional mobile food pantry events for December.

“FeedMore WNY continues to do everything in its power to ensure our vulnerable community members of all ages, backgrounds and circumstances have enough nutritious food to eat, especially during this time of unprecedented need," said Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY.

"We encourage anyone who may be in need of food assistance to call us at either (716) 822-2002 or (716) 852-1305. People also can learn more about our services online at www.feedmorewny.org."

The schedule for these special mobile food pantries is as follows:

Resurrection Life Food Pantry , 145 Old Union Road, Cheektowaga, 14227, Tuesday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days.

, 145 Old Union Road, Cheektowaga, 14227, Tuesday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days. Taste of Faith Food Pantry , 594 Winslow Ave., Buffalo, 14211, Wednesday, December 2 and Wednesday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days.

, 594 Winslow Ave., Buffalo, 14211, Wednesday, December 2 and Wednesday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days. Bread of Life Outreach Center (distribution at Colden Fire Company) , 8448 Gutekunst Road, Colden, 14033, Thursday, December 3 and Thursday, December 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. on both days.

, 8448 Gutekunst Road, Colden, 14033, Thursday, December 3 and Thursday, December 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. on both days. New Covenant Tabernacle Food Pantry , 345 McConkey Drive, Buffalo, 14223, Tuesday, December 8 and Tuesday, December 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on both days.

, 345 McConkey Drive, Buffalo, 14223, Tuesday, December 8 and Tuesday, December 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on both days. Hearts Harvest Food Pantry , 890 Tonawanda St, Buffalo, 14207, Tuesday, December 8 and Tuesday, December 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on both days.

, 890 Tonawanda St, Buffalo, 14207, Tuesday, December 8 and Tuesday, December 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on both days. Catholic Charities Lackawanna , 75 Caldwell Place, Lackawanna, 14218, Thursday, December 10 and Thursday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days.

, 75 Caldwell Place, Lackawanna, 14218, Thursday, December 10 and Thursday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days. YWCA/Native American Community Services , 1005 Grant St., Buffalo, 14207, Thursday, December 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

, 1005 Grant St., Buffalo, 14207, Thursday, December 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. West Side Community Services , 161 Vermont St., Buffalo, 14213, Tuesday, December 15 and Tuesday, December 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. on both days.

, 161 Vermont St., Buffalo, 14213, Tuesday, December 15 and Tuesday, December 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. on both days. St. John de LaSalle Food Pantry, 8477 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, 14304, Monday, December 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.

A complete list of FeedMore WNY's food pantries can be found here.