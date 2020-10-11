FeedMore WNY unveils new indoor container farm

The organization converted a 40-foot shipping container into the 'Rooting for Our Neighbors' indoor farm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, FeedMore WNY unveiled a new indoor food farm as part of a research study that will also help local families in need.

The organization has partnered with the New York Power Authority and the Electric Power Research Institute to open a new indoor food production facility inside a 40-foot shipping container. The new facility will be used to study the year-round growth of fresh produce in spots where it’s not easily accessible.

The container has been branded “Rooting for Our Neighbors,” and it will be used to grow kale that will be passed out to residents who utilize FeedMore’s resources.