FeedMore WNY to benefit from local credit union's effort to sack hunger

SEFCU will donate $125 for every point the team scores during its playoff run in honor of the team's first division championship in 25 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The effort to fight food insecurity in WNY is getting a big boost from a local credit union.

In honor of the Buffalo Bills first division championship in 25 years, SEFCU, one of the 50 largest credit unions in the country, will donate $125 to FeedMore WNY for every point the team score during the playoffs.

“Hunger and food insecurity impact all communities, especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic. SEFCU remains committed to doing all we can to help food pantries and shelters provide individuals and families with the support they need now, and hope for brighter days ahead,” said SEFCU President and CEO Michael Castellana. “Since Buffalo averages more than 30 points per game, we look forward to donating lots of money to FeedMore WNY as the Bills light up the scoreboard and make a deep run toward a championship!”

FeedMore WNY provides food assistance to nearly 300 pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters and other hunger-relief agencies throughout Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.