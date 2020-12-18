Feedmore WNY, Wegmans distribute food boxes to those in need this holiday season

“Wegmans is incredibly proud to kick off a new holiday meal initiative for FeedMore WNY,” Michele Mehaffy, Consumer Affairs manager at Wegmans, said. “We know that the need is even greater this year, and hope that these dinners can help ease some of the burden for struggling families this month.”

“FeedMore WNY is overwhelmingly grateful for the generosity, compassion and partnership of Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. and its customers. Wegmans’ steadfast support makes it possible for FeedMore WNY to continue our mission of providing dignity, hope and a brighter future to our Western New York neighbors in need,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said. “Year after year, in good times and in times of need, Wegmans continues to answer the call to feed hungry children, families, seniors and veterans throughout Western New York. While we always are thankful for their partnership, their support has been especially critical this year as we work tirelessly to respond to the increased need for food assistance in our community as a result of the pandemic. It is especially wonderful and meaningful to end this year by teaming up with Wegmans to make sure struggling families can sit down together to enjoy a warm, wholesome holiday meal.”