BUFFALO, Minn. — FeedMore Western New York continues to push to feed the increasing number of people who need their services, but as the pandemic continues, it has had to shift how they operate.

Catherine Shick, the Communications Director at FeedMore WNY, explained that most of the changes have had to do with increasing home deliveries as more people.

Shick told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger that many are reaching out to FeedMore for the first time and asking for home food deliveries.

It has also had to change protocol when it comes to volunteers. People must stand six feet apart and are advised to wear PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) whenever they're volunteering.

As the need increases, FeedMore has had to ask for more donations. Shick says there would normally be food drives to help the organization meet its goals, but social distancing has led to the cancellation of those events and a subsequent decline in donations.

"There's a lot of times we have a food drive happening right around Mother's day weekend that gets in lots of food for our community and of course, that's had to be postponed due to the coronavirus so we do need the community to step up and hold contactless food drives", Shick told 2 On Your Side.

Shick also explained that virtual monetary and food donations are helpful and would go a long way towards helping FeedMore WNY continue to operate.

More information on donations and volunteering can be found here.

