BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coronavirus outbreak has really hurt a lot of organizations that help our neighbors in need.

FeedMore Western New York has been hit particularly hard. A month into the COVID-19 pandemic, it says it's almost out of donated food to distribute to people in our area.

The organization says it has distributed 1.5 million pounds of food in the last month, more than 40 percent more than this time last year.

"We're very, very grateful of the generosity of Western New York. However, we are in need of a lot more support because we are just dealing with an overwhelming amount of need in the community," Catherine Shick of Feedmore WNY said.

You can help. Drop by the food bank at 91 Holt Street, Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with donations.

They're looking for nonperishable items such as canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, and canned meats and fish.

