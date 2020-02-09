Erie County urges college students who went to house parties to get tested for COVID-19

Erie County Executive says the majority of the college students who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently attended house parties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Health officials are urging college students from various colleges in the county to get tested for COVID-19 if they recently attended house parties in the past week.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the majority of the college students who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently attended house parties. He says many were showing symptoms when they were tested.

The county health department is working with colleges for testing.

Poloncarz warns students about future house parties, stating guidelines will be enforced.

.@markpoloncarz said the ECDOH is working with law enforcement to shut down large house parties if they hear about them. Poloncarz said people can be cited.@WGRZ — Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) September 2, 2020

Nearly 25 percent of the new COVID-19 cases range in the age of 20-29 years.

Erie County is part of the Western New York region, which has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

The percent of COVID-19 positive tests in the Western New York region on September 1, 2020 was 1.7 percent. Out of 6,276 tests completed, 109 were positive.

The seven day rolling average for the percent of positive tests is 1.6 percent, so Tuesday's results were slightly above average. The statewide average is 0.8 percent for daily positive.

Western New York has the highest average in the state. Mid-Hudson has a percent positive rate of 1 percent. All other regions are averaging below 1 percent for positive tests.

Daily hospitalizations in the region on September 1 were 32. Down slightly from the day before. It is the fifth consecutive day above 30.

