Erie County Department of Health to investigate MT Pockets Bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday morning, the Erie County Department of Health said it will be investigating MT Pockets Bar after it received a number of complaints overnight.
Protesters clashed with patrons at MT Pockets Tuesday night during a protest taking place on Hertel Avenue.
Ali Ingersoll, a reporter at our nonprofit partners Investigative Post, captured cell phone video of the bar saying the patio was very crowded, adding that some of the patrons were shouting various racial slurs toward the protesters.