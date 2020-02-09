x
NYS recruiting more contact tracers in Erie County

To be considered applicants must be NYS residents, at least 18-years-old and complete training if hired.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is recruiting people to become contact tracers in Erie County. 

Contact tracing aims to call everybody who has a confirmed case of COVID-19, and establish all contacts they've had, in order to stop the spread of the virus. 

To be eligible to become a contact tracer, candidates must be a New York State resident 18 years of age or older; go through an interview process, complete a training and certification program and meet other position requirements. These are paid positions. 

To apply to become a contact tracer, click here. To apply to lead a team of contact tracers, click here.