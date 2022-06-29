Erie County shutting down COVID-19 information line

Following a steady decline in calls, the Erie County Department of Health announced Wednesday that the COVID-19 hotline is closing down.

Following a steady decline in calls, the Erie County Department of Health announced Wednesday that the COVID-19 hotline is closing down. The information line was initially created at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and helped serve the county for nearly two and a half years.

The information line provided various information from COVID-19 safety, to COVID-19 testing, as well as general information support and helping people get appointments to get vaccinated.

"Our call takers had to be responsive and informed, even at times where the information that we had changed from day to day and hour to hour," said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. "They became subject matter experts, problem solvers, and a calm voice on the other end of the line during uncertain times."

Starting Thursday, June 30 at 4 p.m., the COVID-19 information line will turn into a voice recording, which will direct callers to the Erie County Department of Health's website for the latest information about COVID-19 testing and vaccine information.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, anyone with Excelsior Pass issues, those seeking a duplicate vaccine record, or anyone looking to schedule a Vax Visit, will have an option to be transferred to a live operator for assistance.

