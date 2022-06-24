Erie County Department of Health offering COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older

Appointments are strongly recommended and can be made online on the ECDOH website.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is now offering vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.

Caregivers can bring children to Jesse Nash Health Center at 608 William Street in Buffalo on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The schedule may be adjusted to match demand if needed.

"We have public health nurses and pharmacists who are trained and comfortable giving vaccines to these very young children,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. "And while we are prepared to be part in vaccine administration for this group, we are also relying on our local pediatricians, primary care providers and pharmacies to play a key role in providing this vaccine as a safe and effective preventive measure for their patients and families."

"As we have since last year, our department redistributes COVID-19 vaccine on request to local medical providers," Dr. Burstein continued. "Already, we have had pediatric practices placing orders and preparing to vaccinate their patients. We strongly encourage parents and caregivers to call their child’s pediatrician or primary care provider and ask about vaccine availability, and how they could incorporate COVID-19 vaccine into their next well-child visit."

Appointments are strongly recommended and can be made online on the ECDOH website. Masks are still required for people 2 years and older who are able to medically tolerate a face covering.

Caregivers should bring a birth certificate or other identifying documentation to the appointment.