CDC: WNY region now at 'low' COVID-19 level

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) shared that COVID-19 cases in the Western New York region have gone down enough to move into the "low" category for the CDC's COVID-19 Community Levels.
The region had been in a 'medium COVID-19 level' since early June following an increase in cases in the region.
The WNY region consists of Erie, Niagara, Wyoming Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Those living in 'low" COVID-19 community levels should take these steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
- Wash your hands
- Social distance
- Avoid poorly ventilated spaces and crowds
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces
- Monitor your health daily