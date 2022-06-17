CDC: WNY region now at 'low' COVID-19 level

The region had been in a 'medium COVID-19 level' since early June following an increase in cases in the region.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) shared that COVID-19 cases in the Western New York region have gone down enough to move into the "low" category for the CDC's COVID-19 Community Levels.

The region had been in a 'medium COVID-19 level' since early June following an increase in cases in the region.

The WNY region consists of Erie, Niagara, Wyoming Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Those living in 'low" COVID-19 community levels should take these steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Wash your hands

Social distance

Avoid poorly ventilated spaces and crowds

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces

Monitor your health daily