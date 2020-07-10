Erie County seniors create masks for children

Thirty volunteers from across Erie County have dedicated their time and expert sewing techniques to create the reusable masks. So far they have made over 550 masks.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health has teamed up with the Erie County Department of Senior Services' Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to help make face masks for children.

Thirty volunteers from across Erie County have dedicated their time and expert sewing techniques to create the reusable masks. So far, the volunteers have sewn over 550 masks, but they aren't stopping there. The group plans on eventually creating over 1,000 masks.

“We are pleased to partner with the Department of Health to address the need for reusable masks in the community,” said Erie County Commissioner of Senior Services David Shenk. “This volunteer opportunity has been a great way for our RSVP volunteers to serve the community while maintaining social distancing.”

Erie County says most of the materials used have been donated, adding that elastic is still in high demand. If you have elastic or other supplies that you would like to donate, you can do so by contacting the Erie County RSVP program at (716) 858-8081 or by emailing the program at RSVP@erie.gov.

Anyone over the age of 55-years-old who would like to participate in the program can do so by contacting the Erie County RSVP program at the email or phone number above.

“When so many other opportunities to volunteer have been interrupted, we truly appreciate having seniors volunteer to craft cloth masks for our community,” said Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Wearing a face mask helps to protect those around us, including seniors who may be at higher risk of disease complications, from respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and the flu.”