Buffalo Niagara Partnership to give COVID safety kits to local businesses

The kits include signage, floor decals, masks and more in order for business owners to keep their staff and customers safe.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As a part of the 'It's Our Job' campaign, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership will be passing out kits that will help local businesses send their customers and staff a message of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday the Partnership will be handing out kits that include signs, floor markings and masks to help remind customers and staff about safety protocols.

The kit distribution will be taking place at Public Espresso in Buffalo starting at 10 a.m. During the event, officials will pass out over 2,500 of these kits to small business owners.