Lancaster students get creative with masks

Maddie Forcier, her brother Brayden and their friends Megan Powers and Kaylie Sage have been friends for a long time and decided to collaborate on this project.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Four students from Lancaster High School are using their creative talents to make masks and lanyards, so people won't lose them.

Maddie Forcier, her brother Brayden and their friends Megan Powers and Kaylie Sage have been friends for a long time and decided to collaborate on this project.

Maddie and Brayden make the custom masks using a Cricut machine to create the designs. Megan and Kaylie make the bead bracelets and mask lanyards. The idea for the lanyards came about because they though younger children would have trouble keeping track of their masks.

The teens, who say they were inspired by Instagram, sell the masks and lanyards on Instagram and Facebook to friends.

They hope to eventually donate some of the proceeds to a mental health or COVID-related charity.