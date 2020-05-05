BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hospitalizations in Erie County due to COVID-19 saw a slight increase on Sunday based on the newest data from county executive Mark Poloncarz.

According to the latest data, from Sunday, hospital admissions were up slightly, from 240 to 245 people. The ICU in all hospitals in the county held still for three straight days at 98.

People in the ICU on airway assisted breathing fell to the lowest point in over a month with 68 people on ventilators. Of all hospitalizations, 45% of patients were under 64-years old, 48% are 65-84, according to Poloncarz.

The number of people admitted to the hospital was larger than the number of those who were released by four. Sixteen coronavirus patients were released on Sunday and 20 people were admitted. For last week, there were 16 more COVID-19 patients admitted than were released from the hospital. This is the first time in two weeks the number of admissions was bigger than discharges.

There are currently 3,749 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. 308 people have passed away from the virus.

One criteria the county must meet before reopening can begin, is for there to be a 14-day decrease in hospitalizations. Right now, WNY does not meet that criteria, according to the governor's office.

