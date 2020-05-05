BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced Tuesday that two local Rite Aid stores will have COVID-19 drive-thru testing facilities.

One store will be in the city of Niagara Falls and the other in one of the hardest hit zip codes in Buffalo, 14215. The addresses of the stores are 1030 Pine Ave, in Niagara Falls and 2474 Bailey Ave in Buffalo.

"Access to testing has been a problem and continues to remain a critical component of reducing community spread and informing the reopening of our economy," Higgins said. "We appreciate Rite Aid’s response to our call to place testing sites in some of the region’s hardest hit areas.”

Rite Aid already operates 25 drive-thru testing facilities across the state. People being tested remain in their car when the test is administered.

No date is set for the opening of these facilities, but Higgins said he hopes they're operational within the next week or so. People who want to test will have to pre-register on the Rite Aid website once the facilities have opened.

