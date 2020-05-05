BUFFALO, N.Y. — New data from the New York State Department of Health released Tuesday shows that as of Sunday, over half of all COVID-19 related deaths in WNY come from nursing homes.

At the time this data was collected, there were 288 total deaths in the eight counties of Western New York. Of that total, 159 of those deaths were nursing home residents. 150 of the reported nursing home deaths are confirmed COVID-19 cases, the remaining nine are presumed cases of coronavirus.

The majority of that number comes from Erie County, where 121 nursing home residents died with a confirmed case of coronavirus as of Sunday. The total number of nursing home residents in each WNY county as of Sunday is listed below.

Erie- 121 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 7 presumed COVID-19 deaths

Niagara- 15 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 2 presumed COVID-19 deaths

Orleans-12 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 0 presumed COVID- deaths

Wyoming-2 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 0 presumed COVID-19 deaths

Genesee- 0 COVID-19 deaths reported

Allegany- 0 COVID-19 deaths reported

Chautauqua-0 COVID-19 deaths reported

Cattaraugus- 0 COVID-19 deaths reported

