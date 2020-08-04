ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported six more deaths related to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 45.
Erie County gave a breakdown of the races of those who passed away from COVID-19. Poloncarz says 30 people who have passed away are white and 15 are black/African American.
Erie County currently has a total of 1,335 confirmed cases with 957 people currently in isolation. In addition, 333 people have recovered so far.
Poloncarz says the hospitalization of patients is continuing to grow locally. As of Tuesday 221 people were hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 119 were in ICU and 113 of those individuals had an airway assist.
Poloncarz is reminding people to stay home and to continue practicing smart social distancing, adding that the peak is two to three weeks away.
The Erie County executive says the county is looking to see what they need to do to help businesses right now and what they need to do to help them when the pandemic is over. To help local businesses Poloncarz announced the creation of the Erie County Business Task Force.
The immediate actions of the task force include working with Erie County IDA to ensure businesses have the resources they need.
The first meeting will be Thursday.
A Western New York COVID-19 business impact survey will also be launched on April 14. This will help assess the coronavirus impact on Western New York businesses and devise how public and private sectors can work together to address possible gaps in available resources.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the Erie County COVID-19 hotline number from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (716) 858-2929.
The current number of confirmed cases in Erie County communities include:
- 526 cases in Buffalo
- 169 cases in Amherst/Williamsville
- 105 cases in Cheektowaga/Sloan
- 97 cases in Tonawanda/Kenmore
- 77 cases in Hamburg/Blasdell
- 69 cases in Orchard Park/Village
- 61 cases in Lancaster/Village
- 51 cases in West Seneca
- 31 cases in Clarence
- 26 cases in Aurora/East Aurora
- 24 cases in Grand Island
- 22 cases in Alden/Village
- 18 cases in Elma
- 16 cases in Lackawanna
- 14 cases in Evans/Angola
- 5 cases in North Collins/Village
- 4 cases in Boston
- 3 cases in City of Tonawanda
- 3 cases in Newstead/Akron
- 2 cases in Wales
- 2 cases in Holland
- 2 cases in Brant/Farnham
- 2 case in Concord/Springville
- 2 cases in Collins/Gowanda
- 1 case in Marilla
- 1 case in Sardinia
- 1 case in Colden
- 1 case in Eden
RELATED: Cuomo: Curve is flattening, but deaths continue to rise
RELATED: 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County
RELATED: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Niagara County
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...
- The air by coughing or sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.
- If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.