ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported six more deaths related to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 45.

Erie County gave a breakdown of the races of those who passed away from COVID-19. Poloncarz says 30 people who have passed away are white and 15 are black/African American.

Erie County currently has a total of 1,335 confirmed cases with 957 people currently in isolation. In addition, 333 people have recovered so far.

Poloncarz says the hospitalization of patients is continuing to grow locally. As of Tuesday 221 people were hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 119 were in ICU and 113 of those individuals had an airway assist.

Poloncarz is reminding people to stay home and to continue practicing smart social distancing, adding that the peak is two to three weeks away.

The Erie County executive says the county is looking to see what they need to do to help businesses right now and what they need to do to help them when the pandemic is over. To help local businesses Poloncarz announced the creation of the Erie County Business Task Force.

The immediate actions of the task force include working with Erie County IDA to ensure businesses have the resources they need.

The first meeting will be Thursday.

A Western New York COVID-19 business impact survey will also be launched on April 14. This will help assess the coronavirus impact on Western New York businesses and devise how public and private sectors can work together to address possible gaps in available resources.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the Erie County COVID-19 hotline number from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (716) 858-2929.

The current number of confirmed cases in Erie County communities include:

526 cases in Buffalo

169 cases in Amherst/Williamsville

105 cases in Cheektowaga/Sloan

97 cases in Tonawanda/Kenmore

77 cases in Hamburg/Blasdell

69 cases in Orchard Park/Village

61 cases in Lancaster/Village

51 cases in West Seneca

31 cases in Clarence

26 cases in Aurora/East Aurora

24 cases in Grand Island

22 cases in Alden/Village

18 cases in Elma

16 cases in Lackawanna

14 cases in Evans/Angola

5 cases in North Collins/Village

4 cases in Boston

3 cases in City of Tonawanda

3 cases in Newstead/Akron

2 cases in Wales

2 cases in Holland

2 cases in Brant/Farnham

2 case in Concord/Springville

2 cases in Collins/Gowanda

1 case in Marilla

1 case in Sardinia

1 case in Colden

1 case in Eden

