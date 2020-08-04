ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the "Pause" order and social distancing is helping flatten the curve.

While the curve is beginning to flatten, we must continue to the effort so that numbers do not rise.

While hospitalization rates continue to drop, the state's death toll is rising. On April 7, 779 people died from COVID-19. This is the most deaths in one day due to the pandemic. The total now stands at 6,268.

The governor says every number is a face, every number is a family. He ordered flags to be flown at half-mast to honor those who died from coronavirus.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk