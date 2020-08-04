ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the "Pause" order and social distancing is helping flatten the curve.
While the curve is beginning to flatten, we must continue to the effort so that numbers do not rise.
While hospitalization rates continue to drop, the state's death toll is rising. On April 7, 779 people died from COVID-19. This is the most deaths in one day due to the pandemic. The total now stands at 6,268.
The governor says every number is a face, every number is a family. He ordered flags to be flown at half-mast to honor those who died from coronavirus.
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...
- The air by coughing or sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.
- If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.