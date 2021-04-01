Erie County has the second-most confirmed COVID-19 nursing home deaths in the state of New York

Erie County is the only upstate county with more than 500 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, according to data from New York State.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has the second-most confirmed COVID-19 nursing home deaths (547) in the state of New York, behind only Suffolk County (597), according to the state's Nursing Home and ACF COVID Related Deaths Statewide data.

It's the only county outside of the greater New York City-area with more than 500 confirmed COVID-19 nursing home deaths, as of January 2.

Within Erie County, Harris Hill Nursing Home has 107 confirmed deaths and two presumed deaths, according to the data. Father Baker Manor has the second highest amount of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county, with 74 during the pandemic thus far.