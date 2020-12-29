Harris Hill Nursing Home to offer antibody treatment for high-risk COVID-19 patients

The McGuire Group, operators of the facility says it is the first nursing home in WNY to offer the same treatment given to President Trump.

A local nursing home says it will be the first in WNY to offer the same antibody infusion given to President Donald Trump for the treatment of high-risk COVID-19 patients.

The Harris Hill Nursing Facility, operated by the McGuire Group, says it will begin to offer monoclonal antibody infusions for those with mild to moderate coronavirus symptoms.

“Harris Hill has the advanced clinical setting equipped for these infusions, a skilled nursing staff and very engaged medical providers on-site,” stated Dr. Zerline Snyderman, a medical director for The McGuire Group. “We know during this pandemic that the vulnerable elderly are the most at-risk for serious outcomes from Covid-19. Western New York is in a second surge and hospital capacity is a concern. We moved swiftly and collaboratively to bring monoclonal antibody infusions onsite as an intervention to treat high-risk patients with recently diagnosed Covid-19 infection.”

The McGuire Group says Harris Hill has a temporary designation as a COVID-19 only facility that admits patients who tested positive from area nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals who require care and isolation.

The trained staff there can give the intravenous drug to those who tested positive and within ten days of the onset of symptoms with any of the following risks: age 65 years or older, body mass index of 35 and above, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease, cardiovascular disease, hypertension or chronic respiratory disease.