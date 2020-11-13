Erie County expanding days, hours of COVID-19 hotline

Increased availability aims at meeting the growing demand for testing appointments and information.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to increase, so too do the calls to the Erie County Health Department's COVID-19 hotline.

To meet the growing demand, the hotline will operate on a new schedule starting this Monday.

The service will now be available weekdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. until noon. The number to call for information (about diagnostic COVID-19 tests and answers to general questions about COVID-19 is (716) 858-2929.

The call center has trained additional staff and the capacity for incoming calls has been increased.

“Our call takers are knowledgeable and professional,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said. “And at this point in our COVID-19 response, they have heard nearly every type of question you could imagine, and are ready to share their knowledge with callers.”

The hotline has fielded nearly 125,000 calls since it started in March.