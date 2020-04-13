ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says that of the 19 people booked over the weekend, 11 were charged with domestic violence related crimes.

Some of the charges included assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, menacing and harassment. This past weekend was just one example of the severity of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past month, there have been an average of 19 domestic violence arrests per week. This is up from the average of 17 domestic violence-related cases per week in 2019.

“Unfortunately, as predicted, my office is seeing crime in general going down dramatically, except for domestic violence cases. While the data shows a slight increase in overall cases, I am concerned that these numbers may continue to rise as people remain home to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Flynn.

There have been 76 domestic violence-related arrests since March 16, alone.

"Although, I am thankful that we can report that either the victim or someone else was able to call for help, which resulted in these arrests,” said Flynn.

Flynn has a message for abusers, as well as victims: domestic violence is a crime, and there is help available.

"I understand that this health crisis has presented stress and uncertainty, but domestic violence is a crime and abusers will be prosecuted. As the stay-at-home order remains in effect, I want to remind anyone at-risk of abuse that we have resources available to help you,” said Flynn.

If you are in an unsafe relationship or are a victim of domestic violence, there are resources available:

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Counselors are available through Erie County's the Erie County 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 716-862-HELP.

The BE-SAFE Victim Advocacy Program 716-858-4630 has advocates and social workers who help provide advocacy for individuals, including those with pending criminal cases. Calls cannot be answered directly at this time, but the office line is being monitored and is linked to the hotline above.

The DA's office has reduced employees, but does have a few assistant district attorneys and essential staff who can help you with certain court procedures, such as temporary restraining orders.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline has more information pertaining to safety during COVID-19 specifically.

Know the signs of an abusive partner:

Physical abuse (pushing, punching, slapping, choking, kicking, holding you against your will and/or using a weapon or threatening to use a weapon)

Verbal abuse

Sexual abuse

Financial abuse

Displays jealous, controlling or possessive behavior

Blames others for his/her/their problems, does not take responsibility for their own actions, or minimizes his/her/their actions

Threatens self-harm, harm to children or pets

Destroys property

Stalking or violating orders of protection

