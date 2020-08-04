LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said Tuesday domestic violence cases in the county have increased this year, compared to this time last year.

“Sheriff Filicetti and I recently evaluated the number of domestic violence arrests,” said Wojtaszek. “According to our numbers, domestic violence arrests from January 1, 2019 through April 6, 2019 totaled 674. During that same timeframe this year, the total number of domestic arrests rose to 773, nearly 100 more cases county-wide.”

The increase in numbers coincides with the recent coronavirus pandemic, where residents are expected to stay home to avoid spreading the virus.

Wojtaszek said times of intense stress can lead to an increase in domestic violence cases.

“In many households we may have a confluence of events that can include family isolation and social distancing, anxiety over COVID-19, perhaps job loss and other economic stress, home schooling children and so on,” said Wojtaszek. “This can be a very troubling mix that leads to domestic violence.”

Domestic violence is not just physical harm. It includes verbal, emotional, financial, physical, and sexual abuse, and can even involve animal abuse.

If you, or someone you know, are a victim of domestic violence, here are some resources to help:

YWCA of the Niagara Frontier 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline is available 24-hours a day, and provides phone counseling, support, and referrals to emergency shelter or housing. The YWCA Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Hotline is at (716) 433-6716.

Pinnacle Community Services for Western New York is a 24-7 Domestic Violence Hotline & Passage House Shelter. They can be reached at (716) 299-0909.

You can reach the Family Justice Center at (716) 558-SAFE (7233).

If there is an emergency, you should call 911.

RELATED: 'Nobody falls in love with a monster.'

RELATED: Western New York organizations speak out against domestic violence