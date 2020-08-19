Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations for WNY region remain steady

Daily hospitalizations remained at 26 for August 18.

Daily hospitalizations remained at 26 for August 18. The low for daily COVID-19 hospitalizations is 21, which was set August 13.

The percent positive in the five-county region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, was 1.4% on August 18. Of the 4,793 tests performed Tuesday, 65 were positive. The seven-day rolling average for the region is 0.9%.

