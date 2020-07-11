Cuomo to provide update Monday on potential micro-cluster strategy

'We tailor the micro-cluster strategy to the particulars of that areas, and therefore we want to have conversations over the weekend,' the governor said.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo once again called attention to Western New York and Erie County because of rising coronavirus cases.

Opposite of how things started here in New York, Governor Cuomo said Friday during a conference all that, in general, downstate is doing better than upstate when it comes to COVID-19.

"Western New York is a problem," Cuomo said.

That is, however, relative to New York State, so still better than many places around the country.

The percent of tests that were positive for COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Thursday was 3.3%. The seven-day rolling average of the percent positive in the region is now 2.9%.

There were 305 positive cases out of 9,365 tests. Of those positive results, 215 were in Erie County.

The governor specifically called out Buffalo, Hamburg, Tonawanda and Orchard Park, where the state is seeing an increase in cases.

"In these areas, we're gonna study them over the weekend. We're going to talk to the elected officials over the weekend, try to find out exactly what is going on so that we could design a micro-cluster strategy that is responsive," Cuomo said.

At this point, it's too early to say what that strategy will entail, but based on what we've seen in other parts of New York and what's on the state's website, it could include further restrictions on gatherings, houses of worship, businesses, dining and schools.

Learn more about the state's cluster guidance here.

Cuomo told reporters, "We tailor the micro-cluster strategy to the particulars of that area, and therefore we want to have conversations over the weekend, and I'll have an announcement on Monday."

In response to our questions, a spokesperson with Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul's office released this statement:

"Lt. Governor Hochul is continuing to work closely with Governor Cuomo and Administration officials. These discussions are ongoing and no doubt will continue over the weekend. The Lt. Governor is in constant contact coordinating with county and local leaders, as well as public health experts, and the Governor said to expect more details on Monday."

We also reached out to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown following the governor's announcement.

He responded with this statement:

"Western New York has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Making targeted, strategic closures to slow the spread and protect public health is a more appropriate response than shutting down whole regions at this time. I, along with other elected officials and public health experts, continue to work with the Governor and his team to take the necessary steps to protect the health of Buffalo’s residents while also ensuring our broader recovery remains on track."