NYS reports nearly 3K new COVID-19 cases, most since May

After averaging as few as 600 positive tests per day in August, autumn has brought a disturbing upswing.

ALBANY, N.Y. — State data shows that nearly 3,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in New York in one day, a milestone that illustrates the steady erosion of the progress the state made to get the virus under control this summer.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said weddings, birthdays and other private gatherings have fueled the spread, on top of universities and schools opening their doors.

He has also pointed to public weariness of mask mandates and distancing rules.

One of the areas with a high infection rate is the Western New York Region.

During his conference call with the media on Friday, Governor Cuomo stated the Western New York region continues to be a problem. He also stated that Erie County has the highest infection rate in that region.

The WNY region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The Governor pointed to four cities/towns in Erie County where the state is seeing an increase in cases: Buffalo, Hamburg, Tonawanda and Orchard Park.

Cuomo also announced health officials will study the data over the weekend and talk with local elected officials to find out what's going on, so they can design a micro-cluster strategy that is responsive. They will make an announcement on Monday about their findings.

On Thursday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the positivity rate for Erie County was 4.9% with 241 new cases reported.

Because of the high infection rate in Erie County, state health officials say they will not permit spectators at Bills' homes games.