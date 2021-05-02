COVID vaccine demand remains high statewide but supply is limited

Public health officials and state leaders are urging people who are eligible for the vaccine to be patient.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The demand for COVID-19 vaccines remains high as supply is still limited.

In an email sent Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Week 8 vaccine allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers.

When we reached out to the Erie County Health Department Thursday evening, a spokesperson told 2 on Your Side they had not yet received confirmation of the allotment for next week.

Erie County is still working through the individuals with a previously canceled appointment and the spokesperson explained it will be a while, likely through the end of February, before the county will be able to move on to new appointments.

Concerns about vaccine supply echo throughout Western New York.

"The federal government needs to do a much better job of getting the vaccine out to our residents and to our citizens," said PJ Wendel, the Chautauqua County Executive.

Wendel added, "We're waiting. Our residents, like everywhere, are waiting for the vaccine, and once that's available we need to implement these plans. All of our health departments have done a phenomenal job planning. We need to put the ball in their court. Let them do their business and really get this vaccination process underway."

Wendel also has concerns with the state's handling of vaccine eligibility. He explained, "We keep adding people that are eligible. We're just increasing the demand without any supply and to me that's not effective."

Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said in a 2 On Your Side Town Hall, "I could do 4,000 to 5,000 every week if I had the vaccine. I did 400 yesterday because that's all I had."

"Right now I have 10 doses left," Stapleton added, referring to the first doses. "Our second doses, which we have 3,500 of those, we'll be starting those tomorrow."

Watch that full interview with Stapleton here:

However, there is hope getting a vaccine could soon be more accessible.

Last week Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a COVID-19 briefing, "President Biden made an announcement yesterday that is very, very helpful in this regard, that we're going to get 16 percent more allocation."

A spokesperson with the state couldn't provide the exact amount for how many doses New York is being allocated in Week 8, but he estimates based on the increase it's roughly 290,000 doses statewide.

Additionally, starting next week the federal government is expected to start shipping one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week to select retail pharmacies across the country.

"Hopefully with the Biden administration working with community pharmacies, it will get vaccines to where the patients are so patients won't have to go to the vaccine," said Steve Moore, Chairman of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York (PSSNY).

He added, "While a million doses sounds like a lot, if you break it down it's probably not a whole lot in any particular community, if that makes sense, so while we are of course excited to get shots to patients next week with the rollout, it's probably going to a while before we're able to get everybody."