You can go to Pennsylvania to get your COVID-19 vaccine, if you meet eligibility there

Pennsylvania does not have a residency requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine, but you would need to meet their eligibility guidelines.

KILL BUCK, N.Y. — We've heard from many people who are immunocompromised and still can't get their vaccine in New York, even though some are supposed to be able to in Phase 1B.

The state has yet to come up with its list of qualifying medical conditions.

A Western New York woman got tired of waiting and has managed to already book her appointment.

Allyson Auge did not have to go far. She lives in Cattaraugus County, and on March 3, she'll be driving 53 minutes to Pennsylvania to get her first dose. From Kill Buck, New York to Kane, Pennsylvania it's about 44 miles, but for Auge and her family it will make a world of difference.

"I have severe Crohn's disease. I was diagnosed in 2011 with that. I have undergone probably fifty surgeries since 2011," explains Auge.

Auge is on three medications that compromise her immune system.

"In January of last year, I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, and then just about six weeks ago, I was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, as well. So to receive the COVID vaccine for me is very, very important," says Auge.

Questions remain about who qualifies for Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations People who are immunocompromised still don't know which medical conditions qualify for the current vaccination phase. BUFFALO, N.Y. - More than three weeks ago, the state announced that people who are immunocompromised are in Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations, but it never released a list of which conditions are included.

Frustrated with New York State not releasing the list of immunocompromised conditions that qualify people for Phase 1B, Auge decided to see if she had other options, and that research led her to Pennsylvania's website.

"They also have an eligibility quiz that you can take, so I took that quiz, and it said congratulations, you're eligible for the vaccine. I then took it upon myself to research was I even able to get that vaccine in Pennsylvania because I live in New York State. They do have a frequently asked questions page, and one of the questions is do I have to be in my home state to get that vaccine, and their response was, no, you can get the vaccine where ever you want," said Auge.

Auge also called to double check.

And, that all totally checks out.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health told 2 On Your Side, "An individual does not need to show proof of residency. In fact, the CDC shared guidance that requiring proof of residency for receipt of vaccine is prohibited. Because the federal government purchased the vaccine, anyone in a priority group should be allowed to receive it, regardless of their place of residency."

Auge is hoping that by telling her story, it helps other Western New York families at high risk.

"Stay hopeful. Hopefully, hopefully, Governor Cuomo will, you know, come to his senses and hopefully release some more recommendations and guidelines on when exactly people with immunosuppressant medications and problems can be vaccinated," Auge said.

"Until then, I strongly encourage you to check out Pennsylvania State Department of Health. I know some people they're like, listen, I'm even willing to travel to Ohio, where ever I need to travel to just to get vaccinated because obviously New York State is dropping the ball when it comes to people like us," she says.