Hundreds get COVID vaccine at WNY pop-up clinics, including 2 elected officials

2 On Your Side had questions when Niagara Falls mayor Robert Restaino and Niagara County elections commissioner Lora Allen were vaccinated.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As New York state continues to make efforts to get more people vaccinated against the coronavirus, 35 pop-up vaccination clinics have been set up, including some in Western New York.

At a clinic in Niagara Falls, there are questions about two elected officials getting the shot ahead of others.

"We're trying to reach the Black and brown community those that are underserved," said Lucy Candelario, the executive director of The Belle Center.

In Buffalo, pop-up vaccine clinics were set up at Mt. Olive Baptist Church and at The Belle Center.

At The Belle Center, at least 350 people in Phase 1 were vaccinated, more if additional doses were found in vials.

"If there's more available, we have a waiting list of people coming in, and we can just call them and there's people waiting in line also," Candelario said.

In poorer communities, the mission is two-fold: to vaccinate and educate.

"I just encourage everyone that's hesitant to please not be afraid of the vaccine," Candelario said.

Another pop-up clinic was at Wrobel Towers in the Falls, where 150 people were vaccinated. We heard from some people off camera, frustrated that they couldn't get an appointment Wednesday.

"Once we had vaccine in hand, the housing authority and the health equity task force have gathered probably over 300 individuals that wanted to be vaccinated," said Joe Ruffolo, CEO of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

He says all those people fall within Phase 1. But 2 On Your Side had questions when two elected officials got the shot, Niagara County Board of Elections Commissioner Lora Allen and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

There has been some debate out there about elected officials getting the vaccine prior to the general public, and then others who are Phase 1. How did the officials explain that?

"I was aware of the event and was asked if I would be interested in being able to provide sort of an example as to the efficacy and simpleness of the process," Restaino said.