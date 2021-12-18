COVID cases, deaths tick upward across New York

There were 59 COVID deaths reported statewide on Friday, including seven in Erie County, two in Cattaraugus County, and one in Chautauqua County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of positive COVID cases and deaths continues to climb across New York State.

The statewide seven-day average of cases per 100,000 people was 60.66 on Wednesday. It rose to 75.29 on Friday, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

The highest seven-day average of the 10 New York regions was the Southern Tier at 103.99 cases per population of 100,000. Western New York was at 58 on Friday, and the Fingers Lakes was 57.22.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. The Finger Lakes region includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.

"This is not like the beginning of the pandemic. We are prepared for the winter surge because we have the tools at our disposal," Hochul said Saturday in a statement.

"Getting vaccinated, getting the booster, and wearing a mask are critical to avoiding getting seriously ill from COVID-19, so don't take a chance. We will continue to work with local partners to make vaccines, boosters, and testing more widely available. Let's all celebrate the holiday season with our friends and family safe this year."

There were 59 COVID deaths reported statewide on Friday, including seven in Erie County, two in Cattaraugus County, and one in Chautauqua County.

There were 496 new COVID cases in Erie County on Friday, according to the governor's office.

Statewide, there have been 192 confirmed Omicron cases.

Earlier in the day, Hochul announced Saturday that more than 40 new pop-up vaccination sites across New York State are being deployed to fight the winter surge and rapidly spreading Omicron variant.