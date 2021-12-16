Erie County legislators propose new at-home COVID testing program

Minority Leader Joesph Lorigo and fellow Republican legislators Greene, Todaro and Mills put forth the resolution. It is now up for committee discussion.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Controversy over Erie County's plans to slow down COVID-19 transmission rates and hospitalizations continues.

On Thursday, Legislature Minority Leader Joe Lorigo and fellow Republican legislators Greene, Todaro and Mills introduced a resolution urging County Executive Mark Poloncarz to purchase additional COVID-19 tests and ramp up a countywide at-home testing program.

"We believe everybody should have access to these rapid tests and right now they don't in Erie County. We were trying to get that done," Lorigo says. "We know that rapid testing is a tool that's working in other counties like Monroe County, and in other states like New Hampshire and Colorado."

The proposed resolution calls for the county to establish a minimum of 15 distribution centers places throughout the county where residents could pick up one free testing kit in the first 30 days per family.

This resolution didn't go to a vote. Instead, the Democratic caucus suggested it go for a committee discussion to further flesh out details.

"I am never going to be in favor of making a hasty decision to make it seem like I'm doing something to save people when I haven't done the work to really see those outcomes," Chairwoman and Legislature Majority Leader April Baskin said.

Baskin told 2 On Your Side she does believe this is a good idea and has been a strong advocate for more testing since the start of the pandemic.

"I was on the frontline, making sure that testing was available to the residents of Erie County, at the onset. In terms of their resolution, I do believe it's a good idea," Baskin said.

While both leaders agree that more testing needs to be done, discussions over how the county will make that happen will have to wait until next year after break.