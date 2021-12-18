Gov. Hochul announces more than 40 new pop-up vaccination sites across New York State

These sites will begin to launch today and are part of a multi-week effort, in partnership with local county health departments and community partners.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that more than 40 new Pop-Up vaccination sites across New York State are being deployed to fight the winter surge and rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

These sites will begin to launch today and are part of a multi-week effort, in partnership with local county health departments and community partners.

"The winter surge is in full force, but we are not defenseless. We have the tools to fight this virus and its variants: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "We will continue working with local partners to make vaccines, boosters, and testing widely available as soon as possible so that all New Yorkers can protect themselves and their loved ones."

This is a push to build on the state's extensive outreach efforts to get all New Yorkers fully vaccinated and boosted.

"I am urging everyone to get fully vaccinated and boosted now, ahead of the holidays, as it is our best defense against the virus and its variants," said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. "By making a plan to visit one of these Pop-Ups that is convenient for you and your family, you are helping to keep your family and all New Yorkers safe. Remember, we should all prepare for the holidays by doing everything we can to keep the most vulnerable in our families and communities safe."

The following counties will be hosting vaccination events in the coming weeks:

Erie County

Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Janssen/J&J

12/21: The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St., Buffalo, NY 14201 (11:00 AM - 5:00 PM)

12/22: Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215 (11:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

Allegany County

Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/18: Allegany County Office Building, 7 Court St, Belmont, NY 14813 (9:00 AM - 11:00 AM)

Chautauqua County

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/18: Northwest Arena, 319 W. 3rd St, Jamestown, NY 14701 (4:00 PM - 8:00 PM)

Clinton County

Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/18: Northern Adirondack Middle/High School, 5586 Route 11, Ellenburg Depot, NY 12935 (10:00 AM - 1:00 PM)

12/18: City Recreation Center, 52 US Oval, Plattsburgh, NY 12903 (11:00 AM - 3:00 PM)

Monroe County

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/18: St. Michael's Parish Hall, 821 N Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14605 (12:00 PM - 4:30 PM)

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster

12/25: The Vineyard Farms & Outdoor Center for Excellence, 126 Sander St, Rochester, NY 14065 (12:00 PM - 5:00 PM)

New York City - Brooklyn

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/18: Christ Fellowship Baptist Church, 11 Sumpter St, Brooklyn, NY 11233 (10:00 AM - 2:00 PM)

12/19: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 574 Madison St, Brooklyn, NY 11221 (11:00 AM - 4 PM)

12/22: Family Services Network of New York Inc., 1721 Pitkin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11212 (11:00 AM - 8:00 PM)

New York City - The Bronx

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster,

12/21: Eugenio María de Hostos Community College, 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451 (Limited only to Students, faculty, and staff, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM)

12/23: Eugenio María de Hostos Community College 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451 (Limited only to Students, faculty, and staff, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM)

12/28 Eugenio María de Hostos Community College, 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451, (Limited only to Students, faculty, and staff, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM)

12/30 Eugenio María de Hostos Community College, 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451, (Limited only to Students, faculty, and staff, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM)

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna Boosters

1/6: Part of the Solution (POTS) 2759 Webster Ave, Bronx (8:00 AM -3:00 PM)

New York City - Manhattan

Pfizer-BioNTech 18+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster

12/19: Mt. Pleasant Christian Academy, 2009 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, New York, NY 10027 (9:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

12/21: Washington Heights Corner Project, 500 W 180th Street, New York, NY 10033 (11:30 AM - 6:00 PM)

12/21: New York Harm Reduction Educators, 104 E 126th Street - 1A, New York, NY 10035 (10:30 AM - 5:00 PM)

12/28: NY Harm Reduction Educators, 104 E 126th Street - 1A, New York, NY 10035 (10:30 AM - 5:00 PM)

12/28: Washington Heights Corner Project, 500 W 180th Street, New York, NY (11:30 AM - 6:00 PM)

New York City - Queens

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/21: Queens Borough Hall,120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

12/23: Queens Borough Hall,120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

12/28: Queens Borough Hall,120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

12/30: Queens Borough Hall,120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

1/4: Queens Borough Hall,120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

1/6: Queens Borough Hall,120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

Suffolk County

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Booster

12/20: First Baptist Church of Riverhead, 1018 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead, NY 11901 (1 PM - 7 PM)

Tioga County

Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/18: Candor Central School District, 1 Academy Street, Candor, NY 13743 (Adults: 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM; Kids 12 & up: 12:30 PM - 5:00 PM)

Washington County

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/23: Hudson Falls Senior High School, 80 East LaBarge St, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 (2:30 PM - 7:30 PM)

Westchester County

Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna Booster

12/19: Grace Baptist Church, 52 S 6th Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 (1:00 PM - 4:00 PM)

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/29: Greater Centennial A.M.E. Zion Church, 312 S. 8th Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 (9:00 AM - 2:00 PM)

1/8: Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 (11:00 AM - 5:00 PM)

1/29: Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 (11:00 AM - 5:00 PM)

The governor's office said additional events for Allegany, Clinton, Cortland, Delaware, and Yates counties will be announced in the coming weeks.