COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Genesee, Orleans counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're still looking to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, there are spots available at several clinics scheduled in Orleans and Genesee counties over the next week.

A Pfizer first-dose clinic is being held Thursday, April 22 at the Ridgeway Fire Hall on Route 104 in Medina. Another is being held Saturday, April 24 at the athletic center at GCC's Batavia Campus Center.

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) are targeting people who live in those counties, but appointments are open to any eligible New Yorkers, 16 and older (for Pfizer vaccine). You must return for a second dose 21 days later.

Moderna clinics are scheduled for April 27 at the Ridgeway Fire Hall and on April 28 at GCC. Moderna vaccines are for those 18 and older.

Click here to see available time slots and book your appointment.