COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Transit Drive-In

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Niagara County? Look no further.

The Niagara County Department of Health is holding a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week at the Transit Drive-In. Anyone 18 years old or older is eligible to sign up for an appointment.

Those looking to make an appointment for the vaccine clinic can do so by clicking here. The links to schedule can be found under the "Step 1" section on the webpage.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 43 appointments were available for the vaccine clinic on Wednesday, while 871 appointments were available for the vaccine clinic on April 29.