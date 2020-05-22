COVID-19 updates for Western New York counties on May 21

The most recent information regarding COVID-19 in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Genesee, Orleans and Allegany counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is the largest county in the state's Western Region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

On Thursday night, the Erie County Department of Health's coronavirus tracking map showed that there are now 5,313 cases of COVID-19 within the county. The county's map also reported four new deaths, bringing the total to 472.

The Health Department said it has conducted 32,873 coronavirus tests so far, for a rate of 15.4 percent positive.

The county has also conducted 27,161 antibody tests. Just 7.6 percent of those people tested had the COVID-19 antibodies present in their system. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says this means 92.4 percent of Erie County residents have not contracted the virus.

On Thursday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared on Twitter that there has been a "slight growth in overall WNY and Erie County hospitalizations" for May 19.

In a hospitalization graph shared, Erie County COVID-19 hospitalizations are seen climbing from 179 on May 17 to 182 on May 18, and then to 186 on May 19.

Sixty-five percent of COVID-19 patients were ages 65 and older and 35 percent were ages 64 and under, according to Poloncarz. He added that there has been growth in the number of patients age 85 or older.

Based on Poloncarz's COVID-19 Hospitalization, ICU, ICU Airway Assist and Deaths graph, of the 186 people hospitalized on May 19, 41 were in the ICU. Of those 41 ICU patients, 31 required an airway assist.

On Thursday, the Niagara County Health Department's coronavirus tracking map reported two new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 59.

The map also showed that there are now 921 confirmed cases, including 268 that are active.

Chautauqua County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

At this time, Chautauqua County has 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There are currently 19 active cases. Four residents have died and 37 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 209 cases are under quarantine and isolation orders by the public health director.

Chautauqua County reports 2,073 negative test results to date.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department did not report any new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. The county currently has 53 confirmed cases.

The Cattaraugus County's COVID-19 tracking map shows that 14 cases are currently active.

Overall, there have been two deaths, 37 recoveries, 50 people who are now under quarantine/isolation orders, and 2,503 negative test results out of 2,799 tests.

No new cases were reported on Thursday, with total number holding at 44. Overall, there has been one death, 37 recoveries, and 25 people who are now under quarantine/isolation orders. A total of 605 people have been released from quarantine/isolation out of 630.

The Wyoming County Health Department did not report any new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. The county currently has 76 positive cases of COVID-19.

Overall, there have been five deaths and 68 recoveries. Currently three residents are in mandatory isolation and 12 are in mandatory quarantine.

The county reports 1,331 negative test results as of Thursday, out of 1,407 total tests.

The county reported one new case on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 178. At this time, four people have died and 109 people have recovered.

As of Thursday, 14 residents are under mandatory isolation orders, and 42 people are in mandatory quarantine. There are 14 active cases. The county reports 2,355 negative test results out of 2,533 tests.

The county reported no new cases on Thursday, with the total holding 171. The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments report 23 residents have died and 57 residents have recovered.