Pandemic has worsened the opioid crisis. More people are dying of overdoses and fewer are being admitted for treatment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There’s yet another consequence to the COVID-19 pandemic: More opioid users are dying of overdoses.

Health authorities report that opioid use has not increased locally, but because of social isolation, more people are using alone, making it less likely someone is around to help them in the event they overdose.