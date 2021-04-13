COVID-19 percent positive rate decreases Sunday in WNY region; hospitalizations increase

As of Sunday, April 11, the Western New York region had a percent positive rate of 4.79 percent, which is down from 4.89 percent on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York region saw a decrease Sunday in it's COVID-19 percent positive rate; however, the region continues to have the highest rate in New York State.

Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed this topic Monday during a conference call with reporters, attributing the increase to COVID fatigue and the behavior of those in the region.

"We now have COVID fatigue and some places - some places - the number goes up," Cuomo said. "COVID fatigue is different in different places. It is the behavior."

As of Sunday, April 11, the Western New York region had a percent positive rate of 4.79 percent, which is down from 4.89 percent on Saturday. Long Island once again had the second highest rate in the state at 3.93 percent, followed by the Mid-Hudson region at 3.88 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Western New York region increased on Sunday. The state reports that 314 people were hospitalized in the region, an increase of 16 from the day prior. According to the state, the number of people hospitalized in the region equates to .02 percent of the region's population.

At this time, 36 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Statewide, 131,436 total tests were reported to New York State on Sunday, with 4,926 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 3.75 percent. Currently, the statewide seven-day average percent positive rate is a little lower at 3.20 percent.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York State increased Sunday to 4,118. Of those hospitalized, 860 were in the ICU, and 571 of which required intubation.

The state reports that 58 New Yorkers died from the virus on Sunday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State to 41,198.

"While we have made incredible progress, COVID is not over and we must all continue to practice the guidelines we know stop this virus in its tracks," Governor Cuomo said.

"The ability to win the footrace between the infection rates and the vaccine rates is dependent on the behavior of New Yorkers. We have shown ourselves and the nation once before just how New York Tough we all can be when we work together. Until the day this war is won, I encourage everyone to continue to wash their hands, wear a mask and socially distance. We are closer than ever to the light at the end of the tunnel."