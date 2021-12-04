Over 12 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in NYS

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, one in four New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says as of Monday, one in four New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

At this time, more than 12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with 174,822 doses being administered in the last 24 hours. More than 1.5 million doses were administered over the past week, which is a new record high for the state.

As of Monday, 37.9 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 24.9 percent have completed the vaccine series.

In the Western New York region, 502,113 people have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 333,568 of those individuals have finished the vaccine series.

The governor's office continues to note that the vaccine supply is still limited at this time. New Yorkers are asked to remain patient and not to show up at a vaccination clinic without an appointment.

"New York State has done 12 million shots in arms and one in four New Yorkers has been fully vaccinated, which is great news. Thirty-eight percent of New Yorkers have gotten at least one dose. Supply is the limiting factor right now, but our distribution network is up and robust," Governor Cuomo said.

"The Javits Center is one of the highest performing and best vaccination sites in the country, and we also have pop-up, community-based sites to vaccinate populations that are harder to reach and to make sure we're doing everything we can to have equitable distribution of the vaccine. We've been talking about getting college students vaccinated, which is more of a challenge than you might think. College students have been told early on that this doesn't affect young people as seriously, but ironically we're seeing positivity go up among young people 18 to 24. Even if they believe that they can't get hurt by COVID, they can transmit COVID, and they can transmit COVID to someone who can get hurt. What we're trying to do is get the students vaccinated in the schools before the schools are out."