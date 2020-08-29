COVID-19 hospitalizations, intubations hit new lows in NYS

The governor's office also reports that New York State's infection rate has been less than 1 percent for 22 straight days.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State announced Saturday that its COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations have hit a new low statewide.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's office released the latest numbers Saturday afternoon, saying the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 458. This is the lowest that number has been since March 16.

Intubations have also dropped to 48, which is the lowest that number has been since mid-March.

The governor's office also reports that New York State's infection rate has been less than 1 percent for 22 straight days.

"As the state's COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands so we can maintain that progress as we move into the fall," Cuomo said.

"Our ability to keep this deadly virus in check will be determined by what each of us does each day and by the capacity of local governments to enforce state guidance. This pandemic is far from over, so as we head into this weekend please continue to be New York Smart and New York Tough. Together we can slow the spread and save lives."

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 93,873 tests reported yesterday, 635 were positive (0.67% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 458.



Sadly, there were 7 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/IGQHccAMts — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 29, 2020

Cuomo is also reminding Western New Yorkers that rapid testing started Saturday at eight sites. A list of the eight new testing sites is available below. You will need to call: 1-833-NYSTRNG to schedule an appointment.