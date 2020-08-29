8 temporary COVID-19 testing sites open Saturday across Western New York

The New York State rapid-testing sites will be open through Wednesday. The governor says a 'testing SWAT team' will be helping out at each location.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As a result of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the Western New York, New York State is opening eight rapid testing sites across the region Saturday and sending what it's calling a "testing SWAT team" to help.

The temporary rapid testing sites will be available from Saturday through Wednesday.

A list of the eight new testing sites is available below. You will need to call:

1-833-NYSTRNG to schedule an appointment.

Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 East Delavan Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215

True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY 14211

Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14207

Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds, 665 Brigham Road, Dunkirk, NY 14048

SUNY ECC North, 6205 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

Union Fire Department, 1845 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224

John A. Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Boulevard, Niagara Falls, NY 14301

YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, 32 Cottage Street, Lockport, NY 14094

The state is partnering with Kaleida Health, the Erie County Medical Center and Catholic Health to make it happen.

"None of the things that we've done in response would be possible if it weren't for the frontline associates that have really stepped up," Martin Boryszak of Catholic Health said.

You don't need to have a prescription or be showing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

"We agree very strongly with the governor that broader testing can lead to greater knowledge and information related to the impact of the coronavirus in our community," said Peter Cutler, the vice president of communications at ECMC.

Organizers prefer that you make an appointment ahead of time, but walk-ins are accepted.

"We won't turn anyone away," Cutler said.

So how will it work once you arrive at the testing site?

Lisa Greisler, the President of the VNA of WNY, told 2 On Your Side, "When they come in ,they'll be registered by one of our folks to gather some demographic information and then they'll go over and sit with one our clinicians and they'll have a nasal swab done. Now, this is a pretty simple swab, not like the ones you see that go far back into the nose."

Cutler added, "All the sites have areas designated where folks, after having been tested, can wait, and then they will be provided at that location the results of their test."

It should only take about 15 minutes to get the results.

"If they are positive we'll provide them instructions on the next steps. Also, the county health departments will be reaching out to them," Greisler added.

A spokesperson with the Erie County Department of Health told 2 on Your Side in a statement: