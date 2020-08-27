NYS sets up COVID-19 testing sites to help stop spread of virus in WNY region

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a steady increase of COVID-19 cases in the Western New York region, state health officials have set up testing facilities in our area.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the caution flag in the Western New York region will be raised a little higher after the region's COVID-19 positive rate was at 2% for August 26.
Governor Cuomo says the state will deploy a SWAT team from the Department of Health and open eight testing sites, including three in the City of Buffalo.
"The infection rate in Western New York was 2%, so that's not good news, and we're going to deploy a SWAT team from the Department of Health that are going to do additional testing at eight sites," said Cuomo.
The WNY region's, which consists of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been above 1% for nine straight days, according to health officials. The region is averaging 70 near cases per day.
Officials say the numbers are driven by a clusters, including a food processing plant in Dunkirk and community spread. .
A list of the eight new testing sites is available below. You will need to call:
1-833-NYSTRNG to schedule an appointment.
Delavan-Grider Community Center
877 E. Delavan Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14215
True Bethel Baptist Church
907 E. Ferry St.
Buffalo, NY 14211
Northwest Buffalo Community Center
155 Lawn Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14207
Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds
665 Brigham Road
Dunkirk, NY 14048
SUNY ECC North
6205 Main St.
Williamsville, NY 14221
Vigilant Fire Hall
666 Main St.
West Seneca, NY 14224
John A. Duke Senior Center
1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
Niagara Falls, NY 14301
YWCA of the Niagara Frontier
32 Cottage St.
Lockport, NY 14094