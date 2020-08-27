NYS sets up COVID-19 testing sites to help stop spread of virus in WNY region

Governor Cuomo says the state will deploy a SWAT team from the Department of Health and open eight testing sites, including three in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a steady increase of COVID-19 cases in the Western New York region, state health officials have set up testing facilities in our area.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the caution flag in the Western New York region will be raised a little higher after the region's COVID-19 positive rate was at 2% for August 26.

Governor Cuomo says the state will deploy a SWAT team from the Department of Health and open eight testing sites, including three in the City of Buffalo.

"The infection rate in Western New York was 2%, so that's not good news, and we're going to deploy a SWAT team from the Department of Health that are going to do additional testing at eight sites," said Cuomo.

The WNY region's, which consists of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been above 1% for nine straight days, according to health officials. The region is averaging 70 near cases per day.

Officials say the numbers are driven by a clusters, including a food processing plant in Dunkirk and community spread. .

A list of the eight new testing sites is available below. You will need to call:

1-833-NYSTRNG to schedule an appointment.





Delavan-Grider Community Center

877 E. Delavan Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14215

True Bethel Baptist Church

907 E. Ferry St.

Buffalo, NY 14211

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

155 Lawn Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14207

Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds

665 Brigham Road

Dunkirk, NY 14048

SUNY ECC North

6205 Main St.

Williamsville, NY 14221

Vigilant Fire Hall

666 Main St.

West Seneca, NY 14224

John A. Duke Senior Center

1201 Hyde Park Blvd.

Niagara Falls, NY 14301