Allegany offering free rapid testing on December 30

A free COVID-19 rapid testing clinic will happen the day before New Years Eve, December 30, at Scio Central School's bus garage.

Allegany County is holding rapid testing for residents later this month.

The county will hold a free COVID-19 rapid testing clinic the day before New Year's Eve, December 30. Testing will take place at Scio Central School's bus garage at 3968 Washington in Scio.

Appointments are available between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. In order to be tested, you must be pre-registered, an Allegany County resident and must be prepared to quarantine when returning home if your test is positive, without making any stops after the test.

Anyone who schedules an appointment and can no longer make it is encouraged to call 585-268-9250 to let the health department know, so the appointment can be opened up to someone else.

Registration closes on December 29 at noon. To register, click here. Picture ID is required when going to the appointment.