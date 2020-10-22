Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Lockport High; students, staff will not report Friday

The district says that school will resume at Lockport High School on Monday, as scheduled.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Lockport Central School says the Niagara County Department of Health has alerted the district of a case of COVID-19 at Lockport High School.

This report was announced Thursday afternoon, and the school district says staff and students will not report to the high school for instruction on Friday.

"The Lockport City School District is fully cooperating with the Niagara County Department of Health by providing information for contact tracing. The NCDOH will contact any individual who they believe may have been in close contact with the individual," the school district said in a statement on their website.

By closing the school to all students and staff on Friday, this will allow district custodial staff to clean and sanitize identified areas more thoroughly at Lockport High School in addition to daily cleaning and sanitizing protocol.

All high school sports and in-person, school-related activities are also cancelled for Thursday.

