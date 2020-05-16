ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Code-19 shelters will be open overnight Saturday to provide people a safe place to stay during the coronavirus pandemic.

ECC Flickinger Athletic Center, located at 21 Oak Street in Buffalo, and the Rural Outreach Center, located at 765 Olean Road in East Aurora, will both be open for 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Holy Cross, located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo, will also be open Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., serving men only.

If you encounter individuals on the street or know of someone in need of a place to stay within this time frame, please direct them to the shelters. In addition, the NFTA has waived all fares, so anyone in need of a ride to the shelter can currently get one by bus for free.

To receive Code Blue/19 updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone, including clients.

Individuals in need of shelter in southern Erie County can call (716) 240-2220 x106. The Rural Outreach Center has an outreach van that will be dispatched to pick up homeless individuals and bring them to a shelter.

To receive Code Blue/19 updates for the Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone, including clients.

