BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Flickinger Athletic Center downtown, home of the Erie Community College Kats, will be open for anyone who doesn't have a place to sleep.

The basketball gym is being converted into a homeless shelter.

2 On Your Side reported Thursday that many in the homeless community have had a hard time finding a shelter to stay at night amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Several of the city's shelters have closed or greatly reduced their capacity after the state limited the number of people who can bunk overnight because of social distancing.

Earlier Friday, Poloncarz, along with Erie County Department of Public Works Commissioner William Geary, Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Director Paul Murphy, representatives from U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District staff and others did a walk through of the Buffalo Convention Center to determine if it could be used for a temporary hospital for Western New York patients with coronavirus.

