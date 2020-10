Walden Galleria announces 2020 holiday hours

Masks and social distancing will continue to be required to enter the mall.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The holiday shopping season is almost here!

Walden Galleria has announced their 2020 holiday shopping season hours. The mall says they will be closed entirely on Thanksgiving and re-open for Black Friday, November 27, at 7 a.m.

“We’re seeing early Black Friday deals and shoppers are being encouraged by many of our tenants to break up the traditional, one-day-only rush,” said Walden Galleria’s Marketing Director, Alex Corbelli. “The spreading-out of sales and deep discounts throughout the entire holiday season should help minimize lines and crowds. Sales available at several retailers will be larger and available earlier than normal.”

Santa Claus is scheduled return to Walden Galleria in late November along with new safety protocols. Additional details will be shared at a later time.

Masks and social distancing will continue to be required to enter the mall.

Below is the full holiday shopping schedule for the mall, which includes the mall opening at 8 a.m. the week of Christmas.

November:

Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 26, 2020: CLOSED

Black Friday: Friday, November 27, 2020: 7am – 9:30pm

Saturday, November 28, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Sunday, November 29, 2020: 11am – 6pm

Monday, November 30, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

December: